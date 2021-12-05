Antonio Brown reportedly facing uncertain future with Bucs

Antonio Brown will not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the next three games due to his suspension, and questions continue to mount about whether he will be welcomed back when the ban ends.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Brown’s future with the Bucs is up in the air. Two sources told Rapoport that no decision has been made on Brown’s long-term future in Tampa, with the implication being that he could be cut.

Brown and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended after the NFL determined that they misrepresented their vaccination status. The investigation was seemingly launched after Brown’s former personal chef said A.B. purchased a fake vaccination card prior to the season and turned it into the Bucs.

Bruce Arians may have dropped a hint about Brown’s future with the Buccaneers with some comments he made this week. Although, the coach also seemingly issued a challenge to the NFL over the situation.