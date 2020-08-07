Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love could see more opportunity after Guice release

Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love could be in line for greater roles after Washington’s release of Derrius Guice.

Guice was let go by the Washington Football Team on Friday for his domestic violence arrest. Guice was cleared for football activity and looked like he would have a big role in Washington’s offense. Now, there will be three players Washington could be looking at more chances, and each player represents something different.

Veteran Adrian Peterson is regarded as more of a traditional early-down back. Though he is 35, he still found a large role in Washington’s offense last year, rushing for 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He also has no plans of retiring any time soon.

Much like Guice, Love was returning from injury. The former Stanford star underwent a second surgery last year to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. He was a fourth-round pick by Washington last year and is still looking to make his NFL debut.

The player who could really be in for something is Gibson. He was a third-round pick by Washington out of Memphis this year and ran a blazing 40 time at the NFL Combine. He’s a versatile player who could see action as both a running back and receiver, and could be Washington’s back of choice in passing situations.

Washington still has plenty of options even after releasing Guice.