Derrius Guice released after domestic violence arrest

Derrius Guice was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday after being arrested for domestic violence-related charges.

Guice turned himself in to authorities at Loudoun Adult Detention Center according to the Washington Post. He is facing five charges total, including a felony strangulation charge. The other four charges include: three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property.

Guice was not at Washington’s practice on Friday.

Here is the team’s statement on the matter:

We have released RB Derrius Guice pic.twitter.com/L3mOP8GCIX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2020

The 23-year-old entered the league as a second-round draft pick in 2018, but has only appeared in five games for Washington. He suffered a torn ACL in his first preseason game, costing him the entire 2018 season. His 2019 was shortened by both the MCL sprain and a torn meniscus that cost him most of the first half of the year.

Guice tallied 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushing attempts last season. He recently announced that he had been cleared for football activity.