Antonio Pierce has message for Raiders fans who want to tank

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans are not happy with the team’s Week 16 win, but head coach Antonio Pierce made it very clear he does not care.

The Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 on Sunday for their third win of the campaign. That win could wind up costing them significant draft position, including a shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pierce was asked Monday if he had a response to fans who were unhappy with the win because of how consequential it could be to the team’s draft position. After initially delivering a “no comment,” the coach rebuked those who wanted to see the team tank.

“We don’t do this to lose. We don’t do this for anybody’s fantasy football team. Don’t do this for anybody’s draft projections. None of that s–t matters to us. What matters is winning, and that’s all we want to do,” Pierce said.

Obviously, Pierce’s job is to win games. There have been reports that his job is on the line, and it is not as if he or his players are wired to lose. Owner Mark Davis clearly wants the team to win as well, even if it hurts their draft position.

Remember, two years ago, the Houston Texans won on the final day of the season to cost themselves the No. 1 pick. They wound up with CJ Stroud, which proved to be a pretty good consolation prize. The Raiders will hope they can benefit in the same way, though their fall in the draft order might wind up being bigger than Houston’s was.