 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 22, 2024

Mark Davis’ feelings on Raiders blowing their draft status revealed

December 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Las Vegas RaidersMark Davis
Mark Davis before a Raiders game

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis watches from the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought that Mark Davis would be upset about his Las Vegas Raiders blowing their draft position for 2025, you would be wrong.

The Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday to break a 10-game losing streak. Though the win was a reason for some with the team to celebrate, there were some consequences. The victory moved the Raiders in position to have the No. 6 pick in the 2025 draft rather than fight for the No. 1 pick.

Davis made clear that the team winning the game over Jacksonville was a much bigger deal to him than losing in order to maintain a high draft pick. Some reporters noted that Davis was in a good mood after his team’s win and celebrating with some of his team’s players.

The league certainly won’t be able to accuse Davis of tanking.

There is still room for the Raiders to move up in draft position since there are two games left. They visit the Saints in Week 17 and host the Chargers in Week 18, so they still could finish 3-14. But now they will have competition for the top spots, which might make it tougher on them to land an ideal franchise quarterback.

We know one person who probably isn’t too happy about it.

comments powered by Disqus