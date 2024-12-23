Mark Davis’ feelings on Raiders blowing their draft status revealed

If you thought that Mark Davis would be upset about his Las Vegas Raiders blowing their draft position for 2025, you would be wrong.

The Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday to break a 10-game losing streak. Though the win was a reason for some with the team to celebrate, there were some consequences. The victory moved the Raiders in position to have the No. 6 pick in the 2025 draft rather than fight for the No. 1 pick.

Davis made clear that the team winning the game over Jacksonville was a much bigger deal to him than losing in order to maintain a high draft pick. Some reporters noted that Davis was in a good mood after his team’s win and celebrating with some of his team’s players.

#Raiders owner Mark Davis was in the locker room clapping and talking to Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole when the locker room opened to the media. Some other players were dancing. Davis was in a good mood. Doesn't seem to care about the draft order ramifications of the win over JAX. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 23, 2024

The league certainly won’t be able to accuse Davis of tanking.

There is still room for the Raiders to move up in draft position since there are two games left. They visit the Saints in Week 17 and host the Chargers in Week 18, so they still could finish 3-14. But now they will have competition for the top spots, which might make it tougher on them to land an ideal franchise quarterback.

