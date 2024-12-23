Raiders’ win over Jaguars could cost them in draft

The Las Vegas Raiders won on Sunday, but their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars could cost them long term.

The Raiders’ 19-14 win over Jacksonville moved them to 3-12 on the season with two games to go. That leaves the New York Giants as the only two-win team left in the NFL. New York is in total control of their own destiny when it comes to landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles would ensure them the top pick.

The #Raiders move to 3-12. The #Giants are the last remaining 2-win team, leaving them in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Losses to the #Colts and #Eagles would put them on the clock. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 23, 2024

It was possible that the Giants could have surpassed the Raiders for the top pick even if the Raiders had lost, as their respective strength of schedule figures are very similar. The Raiders’ win could be even more damaging than simply moving them down to No. 2, however.

The Raiders’ victory makes them one of five teams with three victories on the season, and Las Vegas’ strength of schedule is the best out of all of them. As of Sunday evening, the Raiders’ win dropped them all the way from No. 1 to No. 6 in the projected draft order. It should be noted that two of those three-win teams, the Jaguars and Titans, face each other in Week 17, so one of them will likely pick up a fourth win whether they want to or not.

The consequences of the Raiders falling in the draft order could be significant. It would probably take them out of the running for top quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward unless they were to trade up. They would also be unlikely to end up with two-way standout Travis Hunter if they fell outside of the top three.

There are still many moving parts involved, but the Raiders’ win may ultimately make them a loser if they were hoping for one of those elite talents. Sanders might not be too thrilled with this outcome, either.