Arrest made in homicide case of brother of Browns LB

An arrest has been made in the death of Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, the older brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Police in Hampton, Va. said in a news release Thursday night that 33-year-old Ronald Ivan Scott had been arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of arson for the death of Joshua.

Joshua was found dead in a burned home in Hampton, Va. on Tuesday morning. Police began to investigate the matter for a possible homicide.

Joshua played college football for William & Mary from 2016-2018. Jeremiah played college ball at Notre Dame and was a second-round pick by the Browns last year.

The Owusu-Koramoah brothers have been described as very close.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports