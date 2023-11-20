Fans could not believe how slow Austin Ekeler looked on 1 run

Austin Ekeler’s stats during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers weren’t bad, but the video told a different story.

Ekeler rushed 10 times for 64 yards as his Los Angeles Chargers lost their Week 11 game 23-20 at Green Bay. A big chunk of Ekeler’s total stats came on a 37-yard run he broke late in the first quarter.

Though Ekeler did a good job to reach the sideline, he was run down by two Packers players pretty easily.

¿LO VES? ¡AHORA NO LO VES! ⚡️ Ekeler y una impresionante corrida para dejar a su equipo en zona roja.#MundoNFL #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/gZpYXCkZdq — Mundo NFL (@MundoNFL) November 19, 2023

Ekeler looked more like a fullback running down the sideline rather than a speedy back.

Ekeler missed time earlier in the season due to a sprained ankle. Maybe he just hasn’t been able to recover back to 100 percent, because he did not look good on that run.

Ekeler rushed for 117 yards in Week 1 and had a 7.3 yards per carry average that game. He did not return until Week 6, and until Sunday, he hadn’t averaged more than 3.5 yards per carry in a game. Thanks to his big 37-yard run against Green Bay, his average was 6.4 yards per carry for the game.

Not only did Ekeler look slow on that play, but he also lost his footing and fumbled inside the five during the fourth quarter. That was one of many costly mistakes the Chargers committed. His teammates Donald Parham and Keenan Allen also had big drops, while Quentin Johnson had one of the most glaring mistakes in Week 11.