Austin Ekeler unlikely to be traded by Chargers?

May 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Austin Ekeler catches a pass in warmups

Dec 2, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have made a decision about Austin Ekeler’s trade request.

The Chargers previously gave Ekeler permission to seek a trade but nothing materialized.

Ekeler was not in attendance for the team’s offseason team activities on Monday. But Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he expected Ekeler to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp next month.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added that he wouldn’t expect the Chargers to trade Ekeler.

Ekeler wants to be a Charger and the Chargers want him back, but Ekeler wants to make more money than he is due. The 28-year-old running back is entering the final year of a 4-year, $24.5 million deal that will pay him $6.25 million in base salary.

Ekeler has had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. He scored a total of 18 touchdowns in 2022 after scoring 20 TDs the year before.

The Chargers are currently projected to be over the salary cap, so they would have to do some maneuvering to free up money to offer Ekeler a raise.

Austin EkelerLos Angeles Chargers
