Austin Ekeler unlikely to be traded by Chargers?

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have made a decision about Austin Ekeler’s trade request.

The Chargers previously gave Ekeler permission to seek a trade but nothing materialized.

Ekeler was not in attendance for the team’s offseason team activities on Monday. But Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he expected Ekeler to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp next month.

Brandon Staley says he expects that RB Austin Ekeler to be in attendance at mandatory minicamp next month. Ekeler, who requested permission to seek a trade, was not in attendance at OTAs today, though that has been norm in recent years with his other business pursuits. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 22, 2023

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added that he wouldn’t expect the Chargers to trade Ekeler.

Wouldn’t expect Austin Ekeler to get traded, as the team has said. So this makes sense. https://t.co/nR5h4g9f1e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2023

Ekeler wants to be a Charger and the Chargers want him back, but Ekeler wants to make more money than he is due. The 28-year-old running back is entering the final year of a 4-year, $24.5 million deal that will pay him $6.25 million in base salary.

Ekeler has had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. He scored a total of 18 touchdowns in 2022 after scoring 20 TDs the year before.

The Chargers are currently projected to be over the salary cap, so they would have to do some maneuvering to free up money to offer Ekeler a raise.