Report: Chargers give star player permission to seek trade

March 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Brandon Staley coaching in a headset

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have given one of their best players the green light to seek a trade.

Austin Ekeler’s agent on Monday told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the star running back asked the Chargers for permission to seek a trade after contract extension talks between the two sides did not progress. That permission was granted on Tuesday.

Ekeler is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension he signed with the Chargers prior to the 2020 season. He is due $6.25 million in base salary and is drastically underpaid given how he has produced over the past two seasons.

Ekeler has had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. He scored a total of 18 touchdowns in 2022 after finding the end zone 20 times the year before. The 27-year-old has been the focal point of the Chargers’ offense, so it is hardly a surprise that he wants a big raise.

The Chargers have had some salary cap issues and will likely need to sign quarterback Justin Herbert to a massive extension this offseason. General manager Tom Telesco recently shot down trade rumors surrounding another star player, so it will be interesting to see where he stands with Ekeler.

