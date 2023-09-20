Autopsy provides information about cause of death for Patriots fan

A fan died at Gillette Stadium on Sunday during the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game, and an autopsy has revealed some new information about the tragic event.

Massachusetts State Police announced on Monday that a man in his 50s had an apparent medical incident midway through the fourth quarter of the game. Paramedics on the scene brought the man to nearby Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass., where he was pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Various witnesses spoke with local news outlets about the incident and said Mooney was involved in a physical altercation before his death. One fan who was seated nearby shared a cell phone video that shows a man in a Dolphins jersey throwing a punch at another man, who is believed to be Mooney.

According to Bryan Lambert of Boston 25 News, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday that an autopsy conducted on Mooney does not suggest he died from a traumatic injury. The autopsy showed that Mooney had a different medical episode, but the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told Boston 25 News that she was told her husband was being taunted by Dolphins fans during the game, which led to a physical altercation.

State police detectives are still investigating to determine exactly what happened prior to Mooney’s death.

The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 24-17 in a game that featured a wild finish.