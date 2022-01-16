Awesome photo of Rich Bisaccia goes viral after Raiders’ season ends

Rich Bisaccia earned a lot of respect during his stint as the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and now may be earning even more.

An awesome photo of Bisaccia went viral this week after the Raiders’ season came to an end with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. In the picture, which was shared by Vince Ferrara of WNML-FM, Bisaccia was in his Cincinnati hotel room hand-writing letters to the Raiders players to thank them for their hard work.

This is @Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia in his Cincy hotel personally hand-writing letters to his players thanking them for their hard work. Incredible. Everyone says he's an unbelievable person. Some kind of coach grind to get here. #SuperWildCard@wyche89 @BucSidelineGuy pic.twitter.com/4lTkZdQy92 — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) January 15, 2022

The photo was taken before the Raiders’ game against the Bengals but started to go viral after their loss.

Bisaccia took over the team after Jon Gruden’s resignation. He guided the Raiders through further tumult after that with the arrest and subsequent release of Henry Ruggs, the season-ending injuries to Kenyan Drake and Johnathan Abram, and the extended time missed by Darren Waller. The Raiders still went 7-5 with Bisaccia at the helm and made the playoffs.

While the photo might be Bisaccia’s camp’s way of angling for him to get the full-time job (as Bisaccia’s status is wildly uncertain at the moment), it was still a pretty cool gesture from the veteran coach regardless.

Photo: Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia reacts against the Washington Football Team in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports