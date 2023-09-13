Baker Mayfield has great response to story about stealing signs

Baker Mayfield had a great response on Wednesday to a question about him stealing signs.

A teammate of Mayfield revealed on Monday night that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said at halftime of the team’s 20-17 Week 1 win over the Minnesota Vikings that he had figured out the opposing defense’s signals and tendencies. That teammate, Rachaad White, said that helped Tampa Bay’s offense in the second half of the game.

On Wednesday, Mayfield met with the media and was asked about White’s comments. Mayfield offered a humorous response.

“I know I’m in Tampa but I’m a Texas Rangers fan, not a Houston Astros fan. So we’re not going to condone that,” Mayfield joked.

Mayfield, of course, was alluding to the sign-stealing scandal that involved the Astros. Houston was found to have cheated during the 2017 season, when they won the World Series, by communicating signs they had stolen via illegal means. Any signs Mayfield stole seemed to have been done completely legitimately on Sunday. That all helped the underdog Bucs get a surprising win on the road.

Mayfield went 21/34 for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.