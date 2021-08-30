Drew Brees points out key improvement Baker Mayfield is making

As Baker Mayfield enters his fourth NFL season, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still making strides in key areas. What he showed in Sunday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons was quite encouraging, at least in the eyes of Drew Brees.

Brees, the future Hall of Fame quarterback now working for NBC Sports, took note of one throw Mayfield made during Sunday’s game. Brees was quite impressed with a 22-yard touchdown pass Mayfield threw to KhaDarel Hodge that required good technique from the quarterback — technique that Brees saw as a huge sign of work paying off.

“One of his big emphases this offseason was matching up his feet with his eyes,” Brees said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Not many people can make this throw. Naked bootleg to his left, having to flip his hips and throw it.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski agreed, saying it showed off “some of the nuances he’s putting into his technique.”

Mayfield is facing a big season for the Browns. It’s clear that both he and Cleveland want to stay together long-term, but a deal is not done yet and it’s likely to be expensive. A strong season could put Mayfield in an even stronger negotiating position. Plus, there’s no doubt he wants to get the Browns to the playoffs again, at the very least.