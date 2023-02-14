Could Baker Mayfield sign with Browns rival

Baker Mayfield will be a free agent this offseason for the first time in his career, and a former rival of his could end up having interest in signing him.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec published a lengthy column on Monday about the Baltimore Ravens, which is the team he covers. His column discussed the team’s options with Lamar Jackson and some of their needs. Zrebiec concluded that the Ravens will likely need a good backup quarterback considering the uncertainty surrounding Jackson.

Zrebiec believes Mayfield would be a good fit for Baltimore since the Ravens have “always liked and respected” the quarterback.

While that all makes sense, there is something about a Mayfield/Ravens pairing that wouldn’t necessarily add up.

Whether it’s Tyler Huntley, Robert Griffin III or Anthony Brown, the Ravens have chosen to sign mobile quarterbacks to fill their depth chart. Those quarterbacks are more similar to Jackson, which allows the team to keep most of their offensive system the same. The Ravens would have to change their typical mode of operation if they were to sign Mayfield.

Also, Mayfield played well with the Rams and seemed to enjoy his time with the team. He may be inclined to re-sign with the Rams if possible.

Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his career with the Browns before forcing a trade last year. He was traded to Carolina, who later cut him so he could join the Rams.