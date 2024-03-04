Report: Baker Mayfield unwilling to make 1 compromise with Bucs

The chances of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signing Baker Mayfield increased when they agreed to a new deal with Mike Evans on Monday, but that does not mean the quarterback is going to lower his asking price.

Evans will remain with the Bucs on a 2-year, $52 million contract. The star wide receiver said through his agent recently that his priority is to play with an established quarterback and have a chance to contend for a title. That is one reason Mayfield seems like a lock to return to Tampa.

Mayfield still intends to cash in on his career-best season, however. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Mayfield is not willing to give the Bucs a discount.

What's next for Tampa? Trying to sign Baker Mayfield. The Bucs have started negotiations to keep him and making every effort to get it done. Sources have shared the QB will not take a hometown discount to stay. Meanwhile teams like Atlanta and Minnesota are watching… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024

Mayfield threw for over 4,000 yards last year for the first time in his career and had a career-high 28 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. He led the Buccaneers to the playoffs, where they dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round before losing to the Detroit Lions. He is now widely expected to receive a contract in the neighborhood of $40 million per season.

There are several quarterback-needy teams that reportedly have their eye on Mayfield as free agency nears. The 29-year-old would be wise to use all of that interest as leverage in negotiations with the Buccaneers, and it sounds like he is doing just that.