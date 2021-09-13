Bears defense blew their coverage on this Rams touchdown so badly

The Chicago Bears defense blew a coverage against the Los Angeles Rams so badly on Sunday night.

The Bears were trailing 13-7 early in the third quarter against the Rams. The Rams had a 1st-and-10 from their 44 and sent three receivers out on a pass play. Somehow, the Bears forgot to cover one of them.

Matt Stafford is showing off the arm strength tonight! #RamsHouse : NBC | @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/SbYKDCV1vB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 13, 2021

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp aren’t going to get many touchdowns easier than that. The penalty was called on the Bears for roughing the passer. It was declined, giving the Rams the touchdown.

But how did the Bears blow their coverage that badly? There were three receivers running routes and they somehow just let Kupp get that far past him. He was 10 yards ahead of the defensive backs. That was embarrassing.