 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 12, 2021

Bears defense blew their coverage on this Rams touchdown so badly

September 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rams Bears coverage

The Chicago Bears defense blew a coverage against the Los Angeles Rams so badly on Sunday night.

The Bears were trailing 13-7 early in the third quarter against the Rams. The Rams had a 1st-and-10 from their 44 and sent three receivers out on a pass play. Somehow, the Bears forgot to cover one of them.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp aren’t going to get many touchdowns easier than that. The penalty was called on the Bears for roughing the passer. It was declined, giving the Rams the touchdown.

But how did the Bears blow their coverage that badly? There were three receivers running routes and they somehow just let Kupp get that far past him. He was 10 yards ahead of the defensive backs. That was embarrassing.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus