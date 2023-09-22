Bears trying to track down $100K in equipment that was stolen

A terrible week for the Chicago Bears has somehow gotten worse.

According to a report from ABC 7 Chicago, the Bears are trying to track down an estimated $100,000 worth of equipment that was stolen from Soldier Field earlier this week. The equipment, which included utility vehicles and lawn mowers, was taken from a parking structure at the stadium at some point overnight on Wednesday.

Bears staff said the thieves tore down a security fence, which allowed them to drive the vehicles out of the garage.

The robbery took place on the same week that Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams announced his resignation. There have since been reports that Williams decided to step down after his house was raided by the FBI.

The Bears also generated some football-related negative headlines. Justin Fields made some comments on Wednesday that were interpreted as the quarterback blaming Chicago’s coaching staff for his struggles. A video also went viral that appeared to show star wide receiver DJ Moore expressing frustration with his role.

It goes without saying that Chicago could use a win on Sunday. That win would have to come on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears are 12.5-point underdogs, which is the largest spread in the NFL for Week 3.