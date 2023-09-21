Bears WR DJ Moore hints at frustration with role

The Chicago Bears have been a mess through the first two weeks of the season, and one of their biggest offseason additions may already be frustrated with his role.

DJ Moore, who was traded to Chicago from the Carolina Panthers back in March, had an interesting exchange with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White prior to last Sunday’s game. White complimented Moore’s game and told the speedy receiver “I miss tackling you, Go-Go-Gadget.” White then told Moore that the Bears are not using Moore properly.

If you listen to the clip closely, you can hear Moore’s response. The former first-round pick said “tell me about it.”

Devin White Mic'd Up Vs Chicago Bears Talking to DJ Moore: "They ain't using you right" Tell me about it. #BearsNation #DaBears pic.twitter.com/vOLPgx6TFS — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) September 21, 2023

That probably is not a great sign for the Bears.

Moore has just 8 catches for 129 yards on 9 targets through two games. He had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Panthers from 2019-2021.

The Bears traded their No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick, Moore and some other picks. They obviously believed at the time that Moore could become an explosive piece of their offense and help quarterback Justin Fields elevate his game, but the early returns have not been there.

Fields this week seemingly blamed Chicago’s coaches for the quarterback’s early-season struggles. He later insisted he was not pointing any fingers, but he did vow to be less robotic and get back to trying to make plays. Moore certainly would like if that meant a few more balls coming his way.