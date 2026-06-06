Bears inch closer to Indiana relocation after Board vote

The Chicago Bears took a significant step toward leaving Illinois on Friday, announcing that their board of directors voted to advance stadium development plans in Hammond, Indiana.

In a joint statement, Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Kevin Warren said the move would create a world-class facility that “transforms the region” by connecting Northwest Indiana with Chicago’s South Side and northern suburbs.

Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/U4lHzSV8Zv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2026

The decision follows Indiana’s approval of a stadium authority backed by taxes on admissions, hotels, restaurants, and tolls, offering the Bears financial certainty. The team has committed $2 billion to the project, with the option to buy back the stadium after 40 years.

Construction could begin as early as next spring, targeting a 2031 opening.

Illinois officials, including Gov. JB Pritzker and lawmakers like Sen. Bill Cunningham and Rep. Kam Buckner, noted the announcement leaves room for continued negotiations.

The Bears own a 326-acre site in Arlington Heights but have struggled to secure property tax relief there. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson emphasized that no final site has been selected and talks remain ongoing.

The saga, spanning years of proposals from Soldier Field to the suburbs and now across state lines, highlights ongoing tensions over public funding and infrastructure. Fans express frustration amid the prolonged uncertainty as the franchise, founded in 1920, nears a potential historic relocation.