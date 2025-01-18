Report: NFC team inquired about Mike Tomlin trade

At least one NFL team recently inquired about the possibility of trading for Mike Tomlin, and we now know which team that was.

The Chicago Bears contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers to request permission to speak with Tomlin about a possible trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. The Steelers did not give the Bears the green light.

Even if the Steelers were open to trading Tomlin, the longtime coach has control over his future. Tomlin reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract. When asked this week about teams potentially wanting to trade for him, Tomlin had a very blunt three-word response that made it clear he has no interest in leaving Pittsburgh.

At least one team other than the Bears also reached out to Pittsburgh about trading for Tomlin, according to Schefter. That team was also told that the former Super Bowl champion is unavailable.

Tomlin has been the head coach in Pittsburgh since 2007. He has never had a losing season, and the Steelers have been to the playoffs in four of the past five years despite having a revolving door at quarterback. They lost in the first round each time, however, which has led to some criticism for Tomlin.

The Steelers lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round last Saturday night. They trailed 21-0 at halftime of a game that was never particularly close. The loss led to Tomlin getting the meme treatment, but there has been no indication that he is on the hot seat.

Tomlin is not the only head coach who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, but the chances of either coach going anywhere seem almost nonexistent.