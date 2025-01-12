Mike Tomlin gets meme treatment after Steelers’ Wild Card exit

Several fans laid into Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after his team once again flamed out early in the postseason.

The Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in a one-sided Wild Card round game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Pittsburgh trailed 21-0 at the half and failed to muster up a comeback in what was a 28-14 Baltimore win.

Pittsburgh’s loss marked the fourth time in five seasons that the team has been eliminated in the AFC Wild Card round.

Fans on X piled on Tomlin for his ongoing spell of playoff futility. Many joked about Tomlin simply guiding the Steelers to a .500-or-better record but failing to get the team to make any noise in the postseason.

Mike Tomlin after he gets his annual above .500 record pic.twitter.com/gKjC7vdNl2 — c4☘️ (@C4BOSTON_) January 12, 2025

Mike Tomlin after he gets 10 wins in the regular season pic.twitter.com/nZMF24KA3r — Dan Gamble (@_DannyGamble) January 12, 2025

me showing up every year to suffer through the annual mike tomlin first round playoff exit

pic.twitter.com/M3UvOH8DdW — ego (@notmalkinego) January 12, 2025

*Mike Tomlin in the playoffs every year* pic.twitter.com/b0RxVCPq5L — Cory Tucek (@Cory_Tucek) January 12, 2025

Fans also criticized Tomlin for a questionable call he made early in the second quarter.

The Steelers have not had a losing record since Tomlin took over as head coach back in 2007. The team has gone 183-107 with two ties in Tomlin’s 18 years at the helm. But after two Super Bowl appearances over Tomlin’s first four seasons, Pittsburgh has only made it past the Divisional Round once.

Tomlin still deserves a ton of credit for leading the Steelers to the playoffs in 12 out of the last 18 seasons. But his lack of recent postseason success has clearly not gone unnoticed.