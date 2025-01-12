 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin gets meme treatment after Steelers’ Wild Card exit

January 11, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Mike TomlinNFL Playoffs 2025Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin smiles during a game

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Several fans laid into Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after his team once again flamed out early in the postseason.

The Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in a one-sided Wild Card round game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Pittsburgh trailed 21-0 at the half and failed to muster up a comeback in what was a 28-14 Baltimore win.

Pittsburgh’s loss marked the fourth time in five seasons that the team has been eliminated in the AFC Wild Card round.

Fans on X piled on Tomlin for his ongoing spell of playoff futility. Many joked about Tomlin simply guiding the Steelers to a .500-or-better record but failing to get the team to make any noise in the postseason.

Fans also criticized Tomlin for a questionable call he made early in the second quarter.

The Steelers have not had a losing record since Tomlin took over as head coach back in 2007. The team has gone 183-107 with two ties in Tomlin’s 18 years at the helm. But after two Super Bowl appearances over Tomlin’s first four seasons, Pittsburgh has only made it past the Divisional Round once.

Tomlin still deserves a ton of credit for leading the Steelers to the playoffs in 12 out of the last 18 seasons. But his lack of recent postseason success has clearly not gone unnoticed.