Bears’ offensive line exposed on pathetic play

It has not been a good year for the Chicago Bears’ offensive line thus far. One major lowlight from the Bears’ O-line Sunday has gone viral on social media.

The Bears lost 19-13 to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. During one play in the first half, the home fans witnessed some subpar blocking from center Cody Whitehair and guard Ja’Tyre Carter.

No. 67 Carter initially tried blocking Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard, but the edge rusher was successfully contained by fellow O-lineman Roquan Smith.

Carter at least made momentary contact with a defender. No. 65 Whitehair failed to touch a single player in white and appeared to block Carter instead.

Whitehair and Carter stood idly as Vikings tackle Harrison Phillips came rumbling past them to try and pressure Justin Fields.

Cody Whitehair had a rough day vs. the Viks. pic.twitter.com/vPZjS41BZG — IDF (@IDF162) October 17, 2023

Phillips would have had a direct line toward Fields if Bears tackle Teven Jenkins did not pick up after his teammates.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus decided to bench Whitehair during the second half.

Poor play from the offensive line was not the only issue that plagued the Bears. Fields was also forced to exit the contest after suffering a hand injury.