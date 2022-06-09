Bears have practice taken away for committing a violation

The Chicago Bears were forced to cancel Tuesday’s OTA workout after violating the CBA’s live contact rules.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Wednesday that the NFLPA had a representative observing a Bears OTA practice in May. The Bears were warned that one of their sessions involving no pads for players was too physical. But video of later OTA violations led the NFL to make the team cancel Tuesday’s practice.

First-year head coach Matt Eberflus said that the intensity that players have played with during these pad-less practices are to blame for the violation.

“Hustle can be there and it is, and you can see that,” Eberflus said via Biggs. “The focus part of intensity can be there but not the physical part until we get the pads. Once we get the pads on in training camp, that’s when we’re going to focus on how we play the intensity piece. That cannot be done this time of year.”

Third-year tight end Cole Kmet said that the increased intensity could be blamed on the eagerness of young players to impress their coaches.

“We’re going 100% and you’re being asked to go 100% and you want to show out for a new staff,” Kmet said. “You have young guys and guys like me that want to stick around here and be around here…”

The NFL and NFLPA monitor offseason workouts to ensure non-contact rules are followed.

The Bears are going to have to wait a little while to turn up their intensity, as players won’t be allowed to wear full pads prior to the start of training camp in late July.