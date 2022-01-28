Report: Bears want Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach, and now the new coach needs to fill out his staff.

Chicago announced on Thursday that they had hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach. Eberflus comes from the Colts, where he was the defensive coordinator since 2018.

The Bears lost special teams coordinator Chris Tabor to Carolina and need a replacement.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Eberflus is hoping to hire Rich Bisaccia as his special teams coordinator. The two have coached together on the same staff in Dallas previously.

Bisaccia has been a special teams coordinator in the NFL for the last two decades. He has been with the Raiders since 2018 and served as their interim head coach this season after Jon Gruden resigned.

Bisaccia has been a candidate for the full-time Raiders job, but there have been signs the team is ready to move on from him.

