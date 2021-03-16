Bears were shut down in attempt to trade for Russell Wilson

The Chicago Bears added a quarterback on Tuesday, but only after their attempts to pry Russell Wilson loose from Seattle fell short.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears made a “very aggressive pursuit” of Wilson. However, Seattle told Chicago they were not trading Wilson at this time.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time. The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

That helps explain why the Bears turned to Andy Dalton.

Can you imagine going from the hope of landing Wilson to the feeling of settling on mediocre Dalton? That’s crushing for Bears fans.

This news item is very interesting. If the Seahawks were to trade Wilson, you would think they might do so before the draft and/or before teams started signing free agents. They would be able to get max trade value in return at that time. Perhaps this suggests the Seahawks will try to keep Wilson and repair the relationship. If they do look to trade him, here are the teams he reportedly has interest in joining.

Based on the moves those four teams have made, it seems like Seattle may be trying to work things out with Wilson.