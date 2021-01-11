 Skip to main content
Former Bears stars frustrated with team over terrible playoff showing

January 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Matt Nagy

Former Chicago Bears players were beyond frustrated watching their old team stink it up in the playoffs on Sunday.

The Bears lost 21-9 in New Orleans in the NFC Wild Card playoff game. Their defense played undisciplined football. They had a player get ejected. The offense couldn’t move the ball.

Former Bears cornerback Peanut Tillman was frustrated over the offense’s inability to convert on third downs.

So was former Bears DB Jerry Azumah.

Then both Tillman and Lance Briggs couldn’t believe when the team jumped offsides on a 4th-down play.

Chicago was only an 8-8 team and really did not belong in the playoffs. They sure showed it. About the only thing that went their way was this.

