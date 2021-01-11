Former Bears stars frustrated with team over terrible playoff showing

Former Chicago Bears players were beyond frustrated watching their old team stink it up in the playoffs on Sunday.

The Bears lost 21-9 in New Orleans in the NFC Wild Card playoff game. Their defense played undisciplined football. They had a player get ejected. The offense couldn’t move the ball.

Former Bears cornerback Peanut Tillman was frustrated over the offense’s inability to convert on third downs.

0-9 on 3rd down…it’s like watching someone drown in peanut butter #saintsvsbears — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) January 11, 2021

So was former Bears DB Jerry Azumah.

0/8 on 3rd down — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) January 10, 2021

Then both Tillman and Lance Briggs couldn’t believe when the team jumped offsides on a 4th-down play.

The lack of discipline and concentration on display today is alarming. You're either coaching this stuff, or you're allowing it. — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) January 10, 2021

So nobody said “watch the hard count”. #saintsvsbears — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) January 11, 2021

Chicago was only an 8-8 team and really did not belong in the playoffs. They sure showed it. About the only thing that went their way was this.