Bears DB Tashaun Gipson found Falcons’ playcalling ‘confusing’

September 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dan Quinn

The Chicago Bears made a stunning comeback and beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-26 on Sunday, leaving some of their players surprised.

The Falcons were up 26-10 with under 10 minutes left in the game. The Bears got the ball and scored a touchdown. Then Atlanta went 3-and-out, throwing two passes on their three plays before punting. The Bears scored again, and Atlanta went 3-and-out again. The Falcons attempted three passes on the next possession — all incompletions.

Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said the three straight passes were surprising.

That was a solid 22-second possession for Atlanta.

After surrendering the lead on a third straight touchdown for Chicago, the Falcons put the finishing touches on their choke job by throwing an interception to Gipson. Given Atlanta’s penchant for blowing leads, the team has to be thinking about making some changes.

