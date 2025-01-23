Ben Johnson had great message for Lions WR after taking Bears job

Ben Johnson will face his former team twice a year now that he has been named the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, and it sounds like he is more than ready for the challenge.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke about Johnson’s decision to take the Bears job during the latest episode of the “St. Brown Podcast,” which was released on Wednesday. The Lions star said he joked with Johnson that he is not going to go easy on his former offensive coordinator. Johnson replied with the same vulgar message.

“I told him, I said, ‘For two times a year, Ben, we’re gonna f– you up,'” St. Brown joked. “He goes, ‘Imma f– you up.’ I said, ‘OK, we’ll see.’ I told him I know all the plays he likes to run. I know all his tendencies. We were just going back and forth messing around. It’s funny, he’s like, ‘If I wanted to be the best, I gotta beat the best, right?'”

You can see the clip, but be aware that it contains cursing:

Amon-Ra St. Brown told Ben Johnson the Lions are going to fuck him up 2x year. Ben Johnson replied: "I'm gonna fuck you up." pic.twitter.com/XIYatvw4MG — Dave (@dave_bfr) January 22, 2025

Johnson chose the Bears over at least one other head coach opportunity. Being able to remain in the NFC North may have been a plus for him. Johnson was also drawn to Chicago because of the core offensive pieces the Bears have in place, most notably former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

The Lions have to find a way to replace Johnson, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and at least one other notable member of their coaching staff. That will be a significant challenge for Detroit, but St. Brown is looking forward to it. Johnson seems to be as well.