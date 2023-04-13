Ben Roethlisberger shares 1 key way Odell Beckham can help Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping Odell Beckham Jr. will provide them with the downfield threat they have often lacked in the Lamar Jackson era, but Ben Roethlisberger believes the addition of the star wide receiver could also help Jackson in another key area.

Roethlisberger discussed the Beckham signing during the latest episode of his “Footbahlin” podcast. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared how OBJ should help Jackson make even more plays with his legs.

“You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm. He can make things happen when he scrambles, but you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart,” Roethlisberger said, as transcribed by Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. “You can bring safeties down because you do fear him running, because he’s a different-level runner. So you fear that, so you can bring safeties down.

“But now you’ve got (Beckham) on the outside, so you better put a safety back or its 1-on-1 (and) you could just throw to him. It definitely creates some potential opportunities for that offense and for Lamar to run if he has to or take those big shots down the field if he needs to if they bring the safeties down.”

There has been a lot of talk about the Ravens holding Jackson back and not properly developing him as a passer. One Ravens wide receiver even publicly ripped the team over that earlier this offseason.

If he’s healthy, Beckham should certainly help the Ravens dial up more passing plays down the field. Roethlisberger’s point is a good one, however. OBJ’s presence will open things up even more for Jackson to make plays with his legs, which is something he is never going to stop doing.