Stephen Gostkowski makes ugly history against Broncos

Stephen Gostkowski’s time as the Tennessee Titans’ kicker likely will not last very long.

Gostkowski missed his first three field goal attempts during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Denver Broncos. That marked the first time in his career that Gostkowski missed three field goals in the same game.

Gostkowski’s first attempt was from 47 yards out in the first quarter. He pushed it to the right to maintain a scoreless game.

Gostkowski badly missed his second attempt, which was a 44-yard kick just before halftime. That attempt was blocked by Shelby Harris.

Gostkowski then hooked his third attempt, which was a 42-yard attempt in the third quarter. His miss kept it a 7-7 game.

The Titans had kicking problems and brought in some veterans for a look late in camp. They ended up signing Gostkowski on Sept. 3, just 11 days before the start of their season.

The 36-year-old may have a Hall of Fame resume from his time with the Patriots, but the Titans can’t have a kicker who goes 0-for-3. They are likely going to look elsewhere for a solution. Gostkowski only played in four games last season with New England due to a hip injury.