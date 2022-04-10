 Skip to main content
Ben Roethlisberger shares heartfelt tribute to Dwayne Haskins

April 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

The NFL community was shocked by the news on Saturday that Dwayne Haskins has died, and Ben Roethlisberger was among those who shared a tribute to the late quarterback.

Roethlisberger shared a nice note on social media in which he described Haskins as “a young man that didn’t ever seem to have a bad day.” He said he enjoyed being around Haskins and witnessing his love for football. Here’s the full tribute:

Haskins spent last season as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 24-year-old was killed on Saturday after he was hit by a car in South Florida. Police say Haskins was hit while walking along an expressway, though the reason why is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

Photo: Nov 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

