Ben Roethlisberger unloads on NFL over Steelers’ schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play their third game in 11 days, and no one is more outraged about that than franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.

With the NFL committed to scheduling games on Christmas Day, the Steelers are one of four teams that will play Wednesday on very short rest. Roethlisberger spoke about the tough stretch during the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast, which was released on Monday. The former Steelers quarterback ripped the NFL for prioritizing money over player safety.

“It’s miserable. It’s a shame that the league does this. It just shows that it’s all about money and this is a way that they can, you know, make more money and figure this thing out because it’s not fair for the players,” Roethlisberger said. “You wanna talk about injuries and making the game safer, changing the kickoff rule and preventing guys on hip-drop tackles, and concussions, and this that and the other, and you’re going to make guys play the most violent game in the world, arguably, three games in 11 days. I mean, there’s no time for your body to get healthy and rest.”

The Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. The Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens later in the day. All four teams played on Saturday in Week 16 to give them an extra day of rest, but they are still playing three games in 11 days between Week 15 and Week 17.

Patrick Mahomes is one of several players who have been outspoken about the NFL schedule. The complaints typically center around “Thursday Night Football,” but there is even more frustration on years when Christmas falls in the middle of the week.

Players who are suiting up on Wednesday undoubtedly agree with Roethlisberger.