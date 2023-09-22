Bengals add new QB to practice squad after losing Will Grier

The Cincinnati Bengals have added a new quarterback to their practice squad amid some depth concerns at the position.

The Bengals on Friday signed Reid Sinnett to their practice squad.

Former Bengals’ QB Reid Sinnett is signing with Cincinnati’s practice squad, per source. Sinnett knows the Bengals offense from spending this summer with Cincinnati. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023

Cincinnati had signed Sinnett when Joe Burrow injured his calf muscle in training camp, but they cut the former XFL quarterback and did not immediately sign him to their practice squad. A few weeks later, they are bringing him back.

The Bengals are trying to figure out their depth at quarterback.

Burrow in Week 2 tweaked the calf muscle that caused him to miss time in training camp. The Bengals are unsure if Burrow will be available for their Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. On Thursday, they also lost practice squad quarterback Will Grier, who was signed to the New England Patriots’ roster.

Cincinnati currently has Jake Browning behind Burrow on their depth chart, and now Sinnett as their QB3 on the practice squad. If Burrow cannot play in Week 3, Cincinnati would likely need to add Sinnett to the active roster, otherwise their only backup to Browning might be running back Joe Mixon.