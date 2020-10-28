Report: Bengals tell Carlos Dunlap not to show up for work

Carlos Dunlap has made it no secret that he no longer wants to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appears the team is working to grant him his wish.

The Bengals told Dunlap not to show up for work on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Cincinnati is trying to trade the pass-rusher, though it’s unclear if Dunlap will be released if they cannot find a trade partner.

Sources: The #Bengals have told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work today as the team sorts out his future. They have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

Dunlap, who was drafted by the Bengals in 2010, has publicly bashed the team this season. He openly criticized Cincinnati’s coaching staff for their defensive rotations last week. Then, after the Bengals lost a tough game to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dunlap took to Twitter to indicate he is abruptly selling his house. He deleted both of his social media posts.

Dunlap has one sack and 18 total tackles in seven games this season. He clearly believes he should be playing a bigger role. The 31-year-old is set to make more than $10 million in base salary next season, so trading him at this point in his career may not be easy.