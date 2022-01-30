Report: Bengals turned down huge trade offer for Joe Burrow before draft

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have made one of their best decisions in franchise history when they drafted Joe Burrow, and they were apparently so committed to the former LSU star that they turned down at least one massive trade offer.

The Miami Dolphins made a serious effort to move up to No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. They wanted Burrow and were willing to give the Bengals all three of the first-round picks they had that year, including No. 5 overall. Cincinnati quickly turned the offer down, so the Dolphins stuck with their pick and selected Tua Tagovailoa.

Obviously, the Bengals made the right decision. Burrow enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 and has Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game. He bounced back after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and looks like he should be one of the best quarterbacks in football for years to come.

The Dolphins have said they still believe in Tagovailoa. Their confidence in the former Alabama star may be one of the reasons they are searching for a new head coach.

The Bengals insisted leading up to the draft two years ago that they were undecided on which player to take. Their decision to turn down a massive trade offer from the Dolphins is further proof of how much they liked Burrow. You can see why.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK