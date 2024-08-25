Ja’Marr Chase makes big decision amid contract standoff with Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase has been seeking a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, and it seems like the two sides could be making progress toward a deal.

Chase practiced with the Bengals on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That marked the first time in training camp that Chase took part in any team drill.

Sources: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase practiced today. No new contract yet. But for the first time in camp, Chase was on the field. pic.twitter.com/7pY6afxDcp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2024

Prior to Sunday, Chase had only done individual work and walk-throughs on select days. He had not taken part in an actual practice session. At the very least, his return likely signals that Chase is not planning to hold out during the regular season.

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Bengals have exercised his projected $21.8 million option for next season. That means the former LSU star is signed through this season and next season, with the franchise tag being an option beyond that. Chase wants to get paid now, however.

Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market this offseason when he signed a 4-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings that includes $110 million guaranteed. That was a record for a non-quarterback. Chase had made it clear last year that he would use Jefferson’s deal as a benchmark in his own negotiations.

Just three years into his NFL career, Chase has established himself as one of the game’s elite wide receivers. He had 100 catches for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns last season even with Joe Burrow missing significant time. You can understand why he wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, and he might be close to accomplishing that goal.