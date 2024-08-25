 Skip to main content
Ja’Marr Chase makes big decision amid contract standoff with Bengals

August 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
JaMarr chase without a helmet

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase has been seeking a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, and it seems like the two sides could be making progress toward a deal.

Chase practiced with the Bengals on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That marked the first time in training camp that Chase took part in any team drill.

Prior to Sunday, Chase had only done individual work and walk-throughs on select days. He had not taken part in an actual practice session. At the very least, his return likely signals that Chase is not planning to hold out during the regular season.

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Bengals have exercised his projected $21.8 million option for next season. That means the former LSU star is signed through this season and next season, with the franchise tag being an option beyond that. Chase wants to get paid now, however.

Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market this offseason when he signed a 4-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings that includes $110 million guaranteed. That was a record for a non-quarterback. Chase had made it clear last year that he would use Jefferson’s deal as a benchmark in his own negotiations.

Just three years into his NFL career, Chase has established himself as one of the game’s elite wide receivers. He had 100 catches for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns last season even with Joe Burrow missing significant time. You can understand why he wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, and he might be close to accomplishing that goal.

