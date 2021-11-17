Big Super Bowl bet comes in on surprising AFC team

Once upon a time, the New England Patriots were a popular Super Bowl bet. And why wouldn’t they be? The team was a regular in The Big Game, winning six titles from 2001 through 2018. Over that same span, they won the conference championship nine times.

They were a safe bet. Were.

Since then, the Patriots have fallen on harder times. In 2019, they were ousted in the wildcard game and then came the departure of quarterback Tom Brady. In their first season without Brady, New England finished with a record of 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

This season, Bill Belichick’s group started 1-3 and things did not look promising. However, they’ve gone on to win five of their last six games and at 6-4, are just a half-game out of first place in the AFC East.

The sudden resurgence has many — including NBC’s Cris Collinsworth — believing the Patriots are once against Super Bowl contenders.

Accordingly, there are some interesting bets being placed on the Patriots. One such bet came via BetMGM, who saw a $20,000 wager on New England at +2500. The potential payout? A whopping $500,000.

Major Wager 🚨 A bettor placed $20,000 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl at +2500! The bet would net $500,000 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Qu5dIsETu — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 17, 2021

The AFC is the tougher of the two conferences this year, so New England’s path won’t be easy. But the way they’re playing, would you really want to bet against them? At least in one $20,000 case, the answer is “no.”