Bill Belichick’s defensive gameplan caught Chargers by surprise

November 1, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The New England Patriots picked up their most important win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles, and Bill Belichick’s gameplan was a big reason for their success. Just ask Justin Herbert.

Herbert completed just 18 of 35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against New England. The quarterback was asked about the Patriots’ defense following the 27-24 loss, and he indicated that Belichick threw some things at the Chargers that they didn’t prepare for.

Belichick always seems to make life miserable for young quarterbacks, and that is exactly why. They’re inexperienced to begin with, and he manages to confuse them even more by throwing in looks that they probably haven’t even prepared for in the week leading up to the game. It sounds like that is what happened with Herbert and the Chargers.

Herbert held his own better than some other young QBs have against the Patriots. Obviously, the result was not what he hoped for.

