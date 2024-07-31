Bill Belichick lands another surprising new media gig

Bill Belichick has added yet another media gig to his rapidly growing resume, and the latest caught many people by surprise.

Underdog Fantasy announced on Wednesday that Belichick is joining the fantasy sports platform to create and co-produce a new weekly football show called “Coach with Bill Belichick.” The 72-year-old coach spoke about the new venture in a promotional video that was released by Underdog.

“I want to find a connection to the fans where I give the fans what they’ve asked me for in terms of content — behind-the-scenes information, decision-making that goes on within the organization, and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game, bring all this real football conversation and decisions to the fans. Underdog wants to do that and I want to do that, so it was a great fit,” Belichick said.

We got our guy. Coach Bill Belichick, unfiltered, every week. pic.twitter.com/1OzwcIuAtb — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) July 31, 2024

Belichick was widely expected to venture into media after he parted ways with the New England Patriots and was not hired by another team. Very few people expected him to take on this much, however.

In addition to his weekly underdog show, Belichick will also be a weekly guest on “The Pat McAfee Show,” join Peyton and Eli Manning for regular appearances on “ManningCast,” and serve as an analyst on “Inside the NFL.”

Belichick still has only one goal in mind for the 2025 season, and he is likely hoping all of his roles in media help him accomplish that.