Bill Belichick gets meme treatment after Tom Brady reaches Super Bowl

For now, the winner of the divorce between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady is Brady.

Belichick’s New England Patriots went 7-9 this season and missed the playoffs. Brady went 11-5 with the Bucs and now has Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

Many wondered what Belichick was thinking to see his former quarterback make it to the Super Bowl in the first season after their split. The jokes online all had the same consensus: they made Belichick about to be a grump. Many of the memes involved Belichick as Bernie Sanders.

When Brady goes to the Super Bowl without ya pic.twitter.com/DzN0Ipa2BW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 24, 2021

“At least we have each other” pic.twitter.com/JL8sRqFpp5 — Adam Amin (@adamamin) January 24, 2021

CC @NFL_Memes and @barstoolsports Belichick watching Tom Brady in the Super Bowl again like: pic.twitter.com/Xq1Cmex2BY — Sherra McGowan (@SherraMcGowan) January 24, 2021

Would we ever know exactly how Belichick feels about Brady reaching the Super Bowl? Probably not. If you were to ask him, he’d say something like “Tom is a great player. But our focus is on the 2021 season.”

You’re not going to get much from him. As for Brady, he’s not taking shots at New England either.