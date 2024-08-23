Bill Belichick could be impacted by big Hall of Fame rule change

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced several changes to its bylaws that govern the selection process, and one of them could have a significant impact on Bill Belichick.

One of the changes pertains to the length of time an NFL coach has to be out of the game before being eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Previously, coaches had to be away from the game for five years before they could be considered. That waiting period has now been reduced to one year.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted, that means Belichick will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025. He previously would have had to wait until 2029, and that’s only if he did not return to coaching.

The new rule also opens the door for Belichick to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and land a head coaching job next year, which means he could coach in the NFL as an active member of the Hall of Fame.

Belichick won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The new Hall of Fame rules state that only one coach will be eligible in 2025, and it goes without saying that the 72-year-old is a great candidate. It is possible Belichick will not be nominated since he still seems determined to coach in next season, but the possibility is now in play.