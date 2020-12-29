Bill Belichick has ominous quote about Jarrett Stidham’s future with Patriots

Cam Newton has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL all season, but his poor play hasn’t been enough to inspire Bill Belichick to insert Jarrett Stidham into the starting lineup. It appears that will remain the case for the New England Patriots’ season finale, which is not a great sign for Stidham’s future with the franchise.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” show Tuesday, Belichick did not commit to Newton as the starter for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets but said he “would imagine” the plan will remain the same. The coach was then asked whether it would be fair to say the Patriots won’t learn anything new about Stidham by giving him the start. Belichick’s response shouldn’t make Stidham feel great.

On @OMFonWEEI, the idea was thrown out there that the team wouldn't find out anything more about Jarrett Stidham than they already know by starting him against the Jets. Belichick responded: “I think there would be some truth to that.” — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 29, 2020

Belichick did add that Stidham will eventually get a chance to be evaluated, though he didn’t say it would be with the Patriots.

“At some point, he’ll get an opportunity to play with a good opportunity to prepare and (inaudible), and that will be a better evaluation,” Belichick said, via NESN’s Zach Cox. “Whatever point that is, I don’t know.”

Newton has thrown for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games this season. He has a passer rating of 78.9. If Stidham, a fourth-round pick in his second season, couldn’t overtake Newton as the starter this year, that tells you plenty about his current standing with the Patriots.

Unless Stidham makes some huge offseason leap, the Patriots will almost certainly look for a new quarterback this offseason. It sounds like Newton’s time with the team is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean Stidham is next in line.