Report: Bill Belichick still being pursued by major TV network

Bill Belichick has yet to make any announcements about his next career move after he did not land a head coach job this offseason, but it sounds like the 71-year-old still has plenty of options.

ESPN has maintained interest in hiring Belichick, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Belichick has informed executives at ESPN and other networks that he is not interested in being part of a regular studio show, which seemingly rules him out for a full-time role with a pregame show like ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

Marchand also reported on Wednesday that ESPN could make some significant changes to its “Monday Night Countdown” crew, but it does not sound like Belichick would be open to joining the show.

Belichick reportedly met with executives from NBC and CBS earlier this month. He is also being pursued by a fellow NFL legend for potential media opportunities.

Belichick won a Sports Emmy for his work as an analyst on NFL Network’s “NFL 100 All-Time Team,” which aired in 2019. That allowed fans to see a much different side of him, as the former New England Patriots coach is known for being stone-faced and openly annoyed with the media.

Though he likely wants to coach in 2025, there have been reports that Belichick could temporarily venture into television or one other role. Every major network would probably work to find a spot for him if he is interested in going that route.