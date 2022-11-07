Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady over latest milestone

Tom Brady achieved yet another milestone during his team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and Bill Belichick seems genuinely happy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Brady eclipsed 100,000 yards passing in the regular season and playoffs combined while leading the Bucs to a 16-13 win. He is the only player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. Belichick was asked about it during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday, and he heaped praise on his former quarterback.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and a real credit to everything about him,” Belichick said. “His longevity, his accuracy, his consistency. Just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. Yeah, it’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m really happy for him.

“No one deserves it more than he does, he’s worked extremely hard and it’s an amazing stat. I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is, it must be a long way. Or how many miles, I have no idea, but that’s a great accompaniment.”

Belichick was then informed that 100,000 yards is 56.8 miles, to which he replied, “Jesus, can you imagine?”

There has been talk for years about Brady and Belichick not getting along, but the two have had nothing but positive things to say about one another since they parted ways three seasons ago. Belichick is known for avoiding questions that are not about New England’s upcoming opponent, so it is noteworthy that he had so much to say about Brady’s individual accomplishment.

If you remember, Belichick also had a great tribute to Brady when the seven-time Super Bowl champion briefly retired during the offseason.