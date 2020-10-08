Bill Belichick provides update on Cam Newton’s situation

It has been nearly a week since Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, but Bill Belichick says the New England Patriots quarterback is still taking part in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Whlile he did not go into specifics about Newton’s health, Belichick told Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston on Thursday that Newton can “absolutely” participate in virtual meetings.

"Yeah. Absolutely." Bill Belichick says Cam Newton can participate in all of the team's virtual meetings pic.twitter.com/6GounFTUY4 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 8, 2020

That’s a promising sign regarding how Newton is feeling. If he were having serious complications from contracting COVID-19, Belichick probably would not be talking about him taking part in team meetings.

Stephon Gilmore also tested positive for COVID-19 this week, giving the Patriots a total of three positive tests. Their facility has been closed as a result, so all preparation for Sunday’s game has been remote.

Newton shared an optimistic update on Instagram this week following his positive coronavirus test.