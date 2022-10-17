Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why.

Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City at an event with about 250 guests. Belichick was asked about Kraft’s wedding during the coach’s weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning. He said he initially planned to go but that he and Kraft decided it was best for Belichick to focus on preparing to face the Cleveland Browns.

“Robert and I talked about it a couple times,” Belichick said. “I was planning to go, but in the end it just was too much at the end of the week and we both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland. We’ll celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana. I heard it was a very special night. Sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him. I’m very happy for him.”

That is the answer many people expected. If that is the real reason Belichick did not attend the wedding, it appears he and Kraft made the right choice. The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 to win their second straight game in blowout fashion.

Kraft and Blumberg began dating in 2019 and got engaged earlier this year. They were able to keep their wedding a secret from the press until the event actually took place.