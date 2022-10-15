Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is now a married man.

The 81-year-old Kraft tied the knot with Dr. Dana Blumberg during a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. And while they were able to keep news of the wedding hidden from the press, an impressive 250 guests showed up.

Those attending were then invited to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan, reports Page Six.

The star-studded guest list included the likes of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Also in attendance were Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour and Tom Brady, who arrived without wife Gisele Bündchen.

Meek Mill, Elton John and Ed Sheeran also performed during and after the ceremonies.

Oh, and the ring? It was enough to put the team’s Super Bowl bling to shame.

“It looked like it was 10-carats or more,” a source told The Post about the engagement ring. “It was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings.”

Blumberg and Kraft had been dating since 2019.