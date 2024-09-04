Bill Belichick stuns fans by joining social media

As a head coach, Bill Belichick hated social media. Now, the former New England Patriots coach is shocking fans by joining it.

Belichick debuted his new Instagram account on Wednesday ahead of the start of the NFL season. The reveal was accompanied by a video in which Belichick admitted he was just as surprised to be joining social media as fans would be to see him there, but that he wanted a platform where he would be able to “express my thoughts at a moment’s notice.” He jokingly referred to the platform as “InstaFace,” a nod to one of his running gags as a coach that he would often use to express his dismay toward social media.

Belichick joining a whole host of media ventures is different, but given his lack of a coaching job this year, it’s not that strange. Seeing him on social media, whatever the reason, is downright shocking.

While Belichick does not have a job now, most expect him to look for another coaching role sooner rather than later. If he lands one, the Instagram account will probably be the first thing to go.