Bill Belichick taking over 1 media role from Tom Brady

August 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill Belichick during a Patriots game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick has taken on a number of media gigs since he parted ways with the New England Patriots, and the legendary coach is replacing his former quarterback with the latest.

SiriusXM NFL Radio announced on Monday that Belichick will now be one of the regular hosts for the “Let’s Go!” show, which was originally hosted by Brady, Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald when it launched in 2021. Belichick will join Gray, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, and Peter King as a weekly host of the show beginning on Sept. 2.

Brady will still make appearances on the podcast, but he will be more focused on his job as the lead game analyst for the NFL on FOX this season.

Belichick was unable to land another head coach job after the Patriots pushed him out, so he has instead turned his attention toward multiple media opportunities. The 72-year-old reportedly wants to coach again in 2025, which could be why he is intent on remaining as visible as possible this upcoming season. That will keep him fresh in the minds of teams that find themselves looking for a new head coach in the next cycle.

Fans may remember when Brady and Belichick shared a great moment when Belichick was a guest on the “Let’s Go” podcast. Belichick will now be the one doing the interviewing for the show.

